Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón excited about the return of the fans vs Pumas

The Puebla Strip is in the final part of its preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 16 of Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021, in condition of premises before the Pumas de la UNAM.

With the pass to the final phase assured, the Puebla team will experience a special moment in the game against the University team by having the presence of the fans back in the game. Cuauhtémoc stadium for that commitment.

Read also: Liga MX: Club Necaxa suffers the loss of a young promise due to a serious injury

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, coach Nicolás Larcamón confessed that he was happy to be able to hear the encouragement and support of the fans ahead of the league in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

@NLarcamon spoke about the return of the fans to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. “The reunion with our people is key, it comes at a propitious moment where decisive instances are coming. We are excited to give them a game on Friday ”. pic.twitter.com/hJo9t5Etxf – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 21, 2021

“The reunion with our people is key, it comes at a propitious moment where decisive instances are coming. We are excited to give them a game on Friday,” he said.

The Puebla Strip will seek to remain in the direct league positions in the current Clausura 2021 tournament, taking on the UNAM Pumas who are struggling to advance to the final phase by way of the repechage.

Read also: Club Puebla: Christian Tabó praises Santiago Ormeño for his current campaign