Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón discards the reinforcements Castillo, Medellín and Celaya for the first team

Coach Nicolas Larcamón of the Puebla Club of Liga MX, ruled out the players Raúl Castillo, Sebastián Medellín and Jhory Celaya, as reinforcements of the first team at the start of the Opening Tournament 2021.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez talks about the ‘championship’ in Liga MX

Fer Aristeguieta, Ramón Juárez and Pablo Parra are the only reinforcements of the first team. Raul Castillo, Sebastian Medellin and Jhory Celaya will lead a different process … “, were the words of Nicolás Larcamón.

The Argentine coach spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he stressed that the only reinforcements he has for the first team are Fer Aristeguieta, Ramón Juárez and Pablo Parra, for the start of the tournament.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

For Nicolás Larcamón, Ramón Juárez is reinforcement, not like his other young colleagues who came through the sale of Santiago Ormeño with Grupo Pachuca. Juárez del Castillo played with the Sub-20 of America, adding 786 minutes in 9 starting games. pic.twitter.com/Q5UaD8UiYW – Manolo Rodríguez (@manuelistiko) June 29, 2021

Other reinforcements announced by the club such as Raul Castillo, Sebastian Medellin and Jhory Celaya, all from the Liga de Expansión MX, will undergo a different process in the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content