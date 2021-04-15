Club Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón continues to focus on finishing among the 4 best in the tournament

Coach Nicolas Larcamón of the Puebla Strip in the MX League, stressed that they remain fully focused on getting among the 4 best places in the league, prior to matchday 15 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara sentences Víctor Manuel Vucetich and thanks him

I am very comfortable at the club, I have a contract and I am focused on finishing the tournament in the best way and starting to project the next season. It is time to focus on the outcome of the tournament and there will be time for long-term planning, “said Nicolás Larcamón.

The Argentine coach spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that he is fully thinking about the final stretch of the tournament, ensuring that there will be time to plan the next season.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

“I am very comfortable at the club, I have a contract and I am focused on finishing the tournament in the best way and starting to project the next season. It is time to focus on the outcome of the tournament and there will be time for long-term planning “. @NLarcamon. pic.twitter.com/5VLT0nqfuQ – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 15, 2021

Nicolás Larcamón made it clear that he is very comfortable in this institution, where he has a long-term contract which he seeks to fulfill and give great moments to the club and fans of Puebla.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content