Club Puebla: Israel Reyes warns Santos before their duel on the last day

Football player Israel Reyes of the Puebla Club in the MX League, issued a warning to the whole of Santos Laguna prior to their match on matchday 17, where the direct spots for this league Guardians Tournament 2021.

We continue with the same work that we have been presenting in these previous sessions, working with humility, focused on what is simply ours ”, were the words of Israel Reyes.

The Mexican midfielder spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he stressed that they continue to work along the same lines that they have done in this tournament, so they are not worried about the tie they stopped against Pumas on matchday 16.

⚽: Israel Reyes pointed out that the Puebla team will continue to be uncomfortable for the game against Santos Laguna in search of qualifying directly for the league: that we do our best to … pic.twitter.com/qwDMCZTmhC – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 29, 2021

Israel Reyes made it clear that they are going for everything to get directly into the league zone of this tournament, so they will seek to add three units in their visit to Santos Laguna to place them as third place overall of the season.

