Club Puebla: George Corral highlights the team’s work to stay in the first places

The Mexican footballer George Corral of the Puebla Strip in the MX League, highlighted the work of his coach Nicolas Larcamón and the team’s roster, managing to stay at the top of the table in this Guardians Tournament 2020.

If you are well in football, you are going to be emotionally well, we have completed these aspects, we want to continue improving and we are all on the same channel “, were the words of George Corral.

The lateral defender spoke at a press conference, where he highlighted the union and synchronization of the team with its coaching staff, which has allowed them to be in the first places and in the fight for one of the four direct tickets to the league.

In addition, George Corral pointed out what keeps @ClubPueblaMX up.

George Corral made it clear that a large part of the success that the team is having in this tournament is that they have been giving the results that have motivated the squad to continue looking for important things.

