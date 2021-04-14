Club Puebla: Fernando Schwartz surrenders at the feet of Nicolás Larcamón

The Puebla Strip has become the revelation team in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, to be placed in the third position of the general table with 23 units after 14 days disputed in the contest.

Faced with this situation, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, highlighted the great work that coach Nicolás Larcamón has done on the bench of the Puebla team in Mexican soccer.

During the new edition of his section ‘Critical Minute’, the communicator praised the work of the Argentine strategist with the camotero team before the limited roster that the institution presents in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“You have to take your hat off with what the Franja team has been doing, from Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón with a fairly limited squad compared to others, it has been doing wonders and fourth place in the general table is simply the reward, the prize to the delivery and not give a ball for lost, there to say it with all the letters; to see Puebla on the field of play winning, drawing or losing is a real delight because the team plays at the top for 90 minutes and does not give a ball for lost “.

“Larcamón is one more that shows that when you want you can and you don’t have to spend a long time adapting to understand the conditions of Mexican football. Larcamón has achieved a supportive team, a united team, a team without stars, than the main The star is the Strip that shines in style in this tournament, “he said.

