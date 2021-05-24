Club Puebla: Fans surrender at the feet of Santiago Ormeño for his goal against Club Santos

The Puebla Strip and Santos Laguna will define the second finalist in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg of the semifinals held in the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

Forward Santiago Ormeño has raised his hand again to put on the hero cape for the Argentine coach’s poblanos Nicolas Larcamón, by opening the score in his favor in the second leg.

In the 53rd minute, the Peruvian attacker finished off in the small area at pleasure and without a mark after the center on the right wing Christian Tabó for the 1-0 in their favor and remaining two goals away to advance to the final.

Before the annotation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Angelopolis did not wait, placing the figure of striker Santiago Ormeño as a trend on social networks.

Come on yes you can! I have faith! – Kevs Zamora (@ KevinZamora07) May 24, 2021

SANTIAGO ORMEÑOOOO, IDOL OF MASSES. – Mau Diaz (@mdazare) May 24, 2021

Goal of my ormedeus, let’s go populate – Marco Vazquez (@ MarcoVa27437220) May 24, 2021

Ormeño, +10 more – Juan Carlos Castillo (@ jcarlosgarcast1) May 24, 2021