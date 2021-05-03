Club Puebla: Fans explode due to the absence of Santiago Ormeño vs Club Santos

Football

The Puebla Strip will seek to make history in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, visiting Santos Laguna, in the match corresponding to matchday 17 to be held at the TSM stadium.

Although he needs the win or the draw to secure his place directly in the league, the coach Nicolas Larcamón chose to leave out the line-up to his scorer Santiago Ormeño and the captain Javier Salas.

This situation has led to different reactions and comments from the faithful Puebla fans, harshly attacking the absence of the Peruvian striker and the Mexican midfielder in the starting eleven.