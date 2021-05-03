Club Puebla: Fans explode due to the absence of Santiago Ormeño vs Club Santos

The Puebla Strip will seek to make history in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, visiting Santos Laguna, in the match corresponding to matchday 17 to be held at the TSM stadium.

Although he needs the win or the draw to secure his place directly in the league, the coach Nicolas Larcamón chose to leave out the line-up to his scorer Santiago Ormeño and the captain Javier Salas.

This situation has led to different reactions and comments from the faithful Puebla fans, harshly attacking the absence of the Peruvian striker and the Mexican midfielder in the starting eleven.

Ormeño? Rooms? Why those changes? Well well well, let’s not be alarmed, the teacher Larcamon knows, let’s have confidence !!!! Animo Franja, for the 3rd place overall # LaFranjaQueNosUne – Gabriel Moctezuma (@ moctezuma23) May 2, 2021

And Ormeño y Salas ??? We are already without a scoring champion. – Martin Bifano (@martinbifano) May 2, 2021

I hope and do not have consequences not to put the rooms – The gut taco (@ JoseMB02) May 2, 2021

Without Ormeño they will be out of the first 4, hopefully and not – Alejandro Rodriguez (@ Rayado444) May 2, 2021

And Ormedeus? – Daniel Quintana (@ EDC_Q57) May 2, 2021

Without 9? It is larcamon or guardiola – miguel angel rueda (@migue_udg) May 2, 2021

Do not suck, how do we go out without Ormeño? WTF, is it so that the Goleo championship is not sought? Did the spirit of Juan Carlos Osorio take hold of Larcamon? WHAT IS HAPPENING DACTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAR ????

Ya, it gave me the nerve to butt, what the hell? – Adolfo Reygadas M. (@adolf_rey) May 2, 2021

Why the hell don’t I see ORMEÑO’s name? – José Luis (@ Joseluisbarba_7) May 2, 2021