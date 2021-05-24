Club Puebla: Diego de Buen ‘upsets’ the fans prior to the second leg vs Club Santos

The Puebla Strip goes in search of the miracle against Santos Laguna, for a place in the final of Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg of the semifinals to be held in the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

A few minutes away for the opening whistle of the game, midfielder Diego de Buen lifted the spirits of his loyal fans on social networks ahead of the closing of the tie against the Warriors.

“Today is the day, we are going for the feat, we are going to make history. Here no one gives up. We are children of their very angry all together until the end,” he wrote next to an image announcing the second leg.

Today is the day, we are going for the feat, we are going to make history. Nobody gives up here. Let’s go children of his very angry all together until the end pic.twitter.com/eD7naUOOPn – Diego de Buen Juárez (@DiegoDBuen) May 23, 2021

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Puebla Strip did not wait, showing the vote of confidence in the institution for the return game against Santos Laguna.

Well, this is up to you to enter with good positivism and very, very fine in the definition and not be personalistic in the # ibelieveinPuebla Area ⚪️ – Rafael (@ Rafael79088244) May 23, 2021

Hahahaha, it’s worth dreaming. – Black Hawk (@ pegasso_22) May 23, 2021