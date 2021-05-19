Club Puebla: Daniel “Fideo” Álvarez affirms that they have earned the gaze of the entire Liga MX

Football player Daniel “Fideo” Álvarez of Puebla in the MX League, stated that everyone’s glances have been stolen in the current Guardians Tournament 2021, so they will be on the lookout for their semifinal series against the Santos Laguna.

Everyone is going to be aware of our game, even if it is out of curiosity to see if we get to the final. It is not something normal for this club that we constantly have finals or semifinals “, were the words of Daniel Álvarez.

The Camoteros attacker spoke an interview for the Fox Sports MX network, where he acknowledged that everyone will be watching his match, either because he is the black horse of the tournament or because of the curiosity of seeing if they can reach the final.

Daniel Álvarez highlighted the great season that coach Nicolás Larcamón’s team has had, where they stood up to you for you with the most complicated teams in the tournament, managing to beat Cruz Azul at Azteca and Club León. at the Nou Camp

