Club Puebla come back and beat Mazatlán FC at home on matchday 13 (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Puebla Strip came from behind to achieve an important victory in local conditions by a score of 3-1 against Mazatlán FC, in the match that opened the activity on matchday 13 of Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

The team led by Thomas Boy had some terrifying final minutes in the first half, when he couldn’t keep the advantage he gave them, at 13 ‘, Giovanni oliveira. The goalkeeper Nicolas Vikonis, the one who gave Puebla so many joys, decided to give them one more, but as a rival.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper came out late to count a cross. He struck with his fist the face of Amaury Escoto and with the forearm that of Maximilian Perg. The referee Eduardo Galvan nor did he notice the action.

The VAR he corrected the page, although they preferred that the whistler take responsibility when he saw the repetition. As La Franja wrote on social networks, the play was so clear that it did not merit any review.

Goalkeeper Vikonis won the double yellow, after an absurd first warning in which he left the area and when he was outmatched by Santiago Ormeño he gave him a pull. Penalty that Ormeño hit at 45 ‘+ 4 (his eighth goal in the tournament), the 1-1 which was a blow to Mazatlán.

Puebla was very close to going with an advantage in the second half, in a shot by Escoto well saved by the substitute goalkeeper Ricardo Gutierrez. The Strip had already generated another couple of approaches in the first minutes of the complement.

It was Salvador Reyes who ended the visitor’s resistance at 64 ‘with a shot to the upper right corner. At 72 ‘, Maximiliano Araujo he threw crossed, to the left post, to put final figures.

Puebla has 20 points already. It can still be surpassed by Monterrey, Toluca and Atlas, but no one takes away from the camotero team the satisfaction of having a good tournament in which, at least tonight, it is in the direct zone of Liguilla. Mazatlán stagnated at 14 units and it is likely that at the end of the day it will leave the play-off zone.