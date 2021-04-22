Club Puebla: Christian Tabó praises Santiago Ormeño for his current campaign

The Uruguayan footballer Christian Tabó of the Puebla team in the MX League, filled with praise his partner’s season Santiago Ormeño, ensuring that he still has a lot of talent to exploit.

Santiago (Ormeño) has a lot of talent, he is training and will go very far, he has no ceiling, he deserves to be in either of the two teams ”, assured Christian Tabó.

The South American winger spoke at a press conference, where he made it clear that Santiago Ormeño has a lot of talent and is still in training, so he deserves to be in either of the two national elections.

Christian Tabó assured that his teammate does not have a roof, showing it in the last year and in the current campaign where he is fighting for the scoring title with 9 annotations in his personal account.

