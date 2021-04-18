Club Puebla: Christian Martinoli surrenders at the feet of Santiago Ormeño

The Puebla Strip continues to establish itself as a contender for the title of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by winning by a win as a visitor to Atlético San Luis, in the action of matchday 15.

Forward Santiago Ormeño has become the highest standard of the Puebla team led by the coach Nicolas Larcamón being the maximum network breaker of the institution in the current tournament with nine annotations.

Read also: Chivas: Guadalajara legend bursts the squad after Antuna’s statements

Faced with this situation, Christian martinoli, the narrator and commentator of Aztec TV, He manifested himself on social networks to surrender to the quality of the Mexican attacker of Peruvian descent with an emotional message.

I don’t know how long Ormeño will last. But I am glad that you take advantage of every minute and enjoy it. That’s the attitude. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) April 17, 2021

“I do not know how long Ormeño will last. But I am glad that he takes advantage of every minute and enjoys it. That is the attitude,” he wrote.

With this result, the Puebla Strip has secured its place in the final phase of the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX and remains in direct league positions by positioning itself in third position in the absence of the rest of the results.

Read also: Liga MX: Marc Crosas calls Chivas season ridiculous