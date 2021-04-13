Club Puebla beats Club Pachuca at home (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Puebla Strip is fully involved in the fight for direct positions in the league in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by winning 3-1 against Tuzos del Pachuca, at the end of matchday 14.

The wards of Nicolas Larcamón they worked three goals to put the Tuzos on the ropes and give life to the Pumas, who with the result remain in the playoff zone. Just at minute two, Maximiliano Araújo he faked a couple of times and from outside the area put the ball in the corner for 1-0.

Pachuca tried to draw with little momentum and was even close to going to rest with a 2-0 against, because at 45 ‘ Santiago Ormeño he swept into the small area to push the ball, but the ball flew. However, the Tuzos responded to 47 ‘with another showy goal, courtesy of the youth Erick sanchez that put, with the tip of the foot, the ball in the fork.

After the goal, the locals lived their best minutes, generating danger with a couple of headshots of Oscar Murillo, they did not find the door. By air, Maximilian Perg he achieved a bit of good workmanship with a head that cleared up Oscar Ustari and also got into the angle.

Pachuca could not take it anymore, he tried without football and took one more to the account, with a goal in the last minute of Salvador Reyes, who took advantage of the fact that the goalkeeper was looking for the shot in the Puebla area, to put the ball in the net with a shot from his field.

The Tuzos got into a problem because they were left with 14 points, so they will have to wait for clubs like Tijuana, Pumas and Tigres to lose points in this final stretch of the tournament, to aspire to the Repechage.