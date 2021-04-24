Club Puebla and Pumas do not hurt each other and equalize at the Cuauhtémoc stadium (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Puebla Strip did not take advantage of the return of their loyal fans and ended up equalizing by a score of 0-0 against the Pumas de la UNAM, in the match that opened the activity on matchday 16 in Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

After 13 months without seeing the Strip, people celebrated everything. It was a party that would not be spoiled by anything, not even by the 0-0 against the Pumas tonight at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

That is why people rave about applause for Antony silva after winning the heads up with Favio Alvarez placeholder image, at 80 ‘, or towards Christian Tabó with his powerful shot minutes later, but those who took the night were Santiago Ormeño Y Maxi araujo, who toured the perimeter of the field, after leaving the 80 ‘, while receiving the obeisances of those present.

The night at the Cuauhtémoc started with a fireworks show. Coldplay and his song “Viva la vida” had already animated the moments before the duel. Some Puebla players could not hide that dose of motivation due to the presence of the people.

The central Juan Pablo Segovia looked like Franco Baresi by anticipating the plays and participating as a true kingpin of the rear. A hairstyle of his, after a corner kick, almost ended in a goal by Santiago Ormeño. Also Javier Salas he won all the balls in the average, and from his feet the local attacks were born.

The VAR helped the referee Óscar Mejía up to three occasions, one of them after the marking of a penalty for the alleged hand of Alan Mozo. Ormeño caught the ball and did not release it. As a striker for La Franja, he was born with the pandemic, so he is not a player used to having his goals yelled at in the First Division stands.

To his bad fortune, the referee retracted, as he did minutes later when he pardoned a third yellow to the Pumas, to Johan Vazquez. Minutes later he scored a foul against Puebla. “You did ‘dress’ that one …”, a fan shouted.

The 0-0 had several details to remember. Puebla did not cease in its attempts against the rival frame. There was even a row in the area of ​​the Pumas fans. There was no shortage of who bathed the fans with beer? Alfredo Talavera caught the spirit of Jorge Campos when driving the ball to the half court (perhaps because he was wearing the pink Mexican uniform) and Puebla sent the ball to the post already in compensation, for which the team earned the applause of its fans, who recognized the third place with 27 points, against 18 of the Pumas who still dream of sneaking into the Playoffs.

