Club Puebla: Amaury Escoto warns Club Santos prior to the first leg of the semifinals

The Puebla Strip has closed with its preparation to undertake the trip to the Lagunera Region, for the first leg of the Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor against Santos Laguna.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘forward Amaury Escoto warned the Warriors that they will have a fierce rival on the field and that anything can happen in the first 90 minutes of the series.

Read also: Club Tigres celebrates the arrival of a “new member” for Apertura 2021

“Things have been done well. Now a different job is being done. Puebla is a hungry team, it has helped us to be where we are. Inside the field we are 11 against 11, and the team has shown that it wants to win. There may be a favorite but the team that makes the least mistakes will win, “he said.

In addition, the Mexican attacker affirmed that the dissemination that he has given the team in the Clausura 2021 tournament has been of great help and made it clear that the confrontation against Santos Laguna will be close to what he experienced before Atlas in the Quarterfinals.

“I think it helped us that the media and people in general did not give us credit. We know it will be a match similar to the Atlas one, we have to run more and fight more. Santos is an intense team but we know we can take the game forward.” , he detailed.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul ‘makes the Tuzos tremble’ showing off their superiority