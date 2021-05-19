Club Pachuca would have Yairo Moreno, star of Club León, as reinforcement

A few hours before starting the Semifinals series against Blue Cross, the Tuzos del Pachuca would already be moving in the summer transfer market, since unofficially it is managed that the Colombian Yairo Moreno has been listed as a possible hiring of the Hidalgo team for the Apertura 2021.

According to the newspaper Esto, the Club Leon He would send the Colombian side on loan for a year to his ‘brother’ team within the MX League, remembering that both teams belong to the Pachuca Group, owned by the Jesús Martínez family.

However, the only impediment to this transfer would be a possible offer from Europe for the 26-year-old South American player, who was champion with La Fiera in the past Apertura 2020 in the final against the UNAM Pumas.

Although Pachuca is still in competition, they are already preparing their next signing: Yairo Moreno. The # León element is set to go on loan for the next two tournaments. Tuzos will end his participation in the Guardians 2021 to close the subject. pic.twitter.com/djn7H2tuUG – Ezequiel Gasca (@ ChequeGasca17) May 18, 2021

Rumors have put Yairo in the orbit of teams like Porto de Portugal, Sporting de Lisboa, as well as Galatasaray of Turkey.

Moreno arrived at León in 2018 and in the Clausura 2019 he began to find regularity with the emerald team, mainly as an element of defensive functions, taking him to the Colombian national team.

The Apertura 2020 was not entirely good for Moreno, because despite being champion with La Fiera, the Colombian was injured since Matchday 13, returning for the Liguilla, where he scored a goal in the Final against UNAM.

With León he has played 81 games in Liga MX, 58 as a starter, registering 7 goals and is currently valued at 7.5 million euros.

