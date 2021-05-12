Club Pachuca warns America in the style of “Mortal Kombat”

The Tuzos del Pachuca will receive this Thursday, May 13, the Águilas del América, at the Hidalgo Stadium, for the first leg of the quarterfinals, which they are already “warming up” through social networks with a special message for the azulcremas.

Through his Twitter account, the Pachuca shared a video in the style of the famous video game Mortal Kombat, in which they come from doing a “fatality” to the Chivas del Guadalajara in the repechage.

As it happens in the video game, after defeating Chivas, the Tuzos now advance to the next level, where the América shield appears, in what pretends to be the path to a possible title.

“PACHUCA WINS @Chivas. Choose your destiny: @ClubAmerica “

Los Tuzos del Pachuca finished the regular phase of Clausura 2021 in eighth place and advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Chivas 4-2 in the Repechage.

For their part, the Águilas del América finished as second place in the general table and got their pass directly to the Liguilla.

