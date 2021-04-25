Club Pachuca vs Santos Laguna: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of J16 of Liga MX

The activity of Day 16 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament comes to an end this Monday, April 26, with the visit of Santos Laguna to the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, in a duel that you can enjoy through FOX Sports and Marca Claro screens at 9:00 pm.

Pachuca seeks to get into the repechage zone and a victory would catapult them to 11th in the General Table, since they are in 15th.

For his part, Santos Laguna, if he wins, would be placed in third place in the General Table and could aspire to qualify directly for the Liguilla.

The game will be this Monday at 9:00 PM and you will be able to watch the broadcast live on Fox Sports and on Marca Claro through Youtube.

