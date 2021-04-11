Club Pachuca vs Puebla: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of J14 of Liga MX

The activity of Day 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament comes to an end this Monday, April 12, with the visit of the Puebla Strip to the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium, in a duel that you can enjoy through from the FOX Sports and Marca Claro screens at 9:00 pm.

The Tuzos of Paulo Pezzolano come from letting go of a victory against the Pumas of UNAM in an incredible way, as the university team scored two goals in spare time to end with a 2-2 draw.

For its part, the Strip of Nicolás Larcamón thrashed Mazatlán FC as a visitor and is in sixth position, with 20 points, so a victory would put it squarely in the fight for direct positions to Liguilla.

