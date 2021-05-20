Club Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Lineups for the first leg in the Liga MX semifinals

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will host the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine at the Hidalgo stadium.

The Hidalgo team led by the Uruguayan coach Paulo pezzolano He adds two wins and one defeat in his passage through the great Mexican soccer festival and leaving the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Águilas del América on the road.

While the celestial picture of the Peruvian strategist Juan Reynoso adds a victory and a defeat in the league, where they eliminated the Red Devils of Toluca in the quarterfinal round of the MX League.

ALIGNMENTS

CLUB PACHUCA

5 Óscar Ustari (P) (C) 3 Kevin Álvarez 22 Gustavo Cabral 23 Óscar Murillo 14 Erick Aguirre 18 Ismael Sosa 24 Luis Chávez 27 Felipe Pardo 30 Romario Ibarra 9 Roberto de la Rosa 28 Erick Sánchez

BLUE CROSS

1 José de Jesús Corona (P) (C) 4 Julio César Domínguez 7 Luis Romo 16 Adrián Aldrete 23 Pablo Aguilar 15 Ignacio Rivero 19 Yoshimar Yotún 22 Rafael Baca 25 Roberto Alvarado 28 Guillermo Fernández 21 Jonathan Rodríguez

