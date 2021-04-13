Club Pachuca vs Club Puebla: The line-ups for the match day 14 in Liga MX

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will seek to extend the good time they live in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Puebla Strip, in the match that closes the activity on matchday 14.

The Uruguayan coach’s team from Hidalgo Paulo pezzolano He arrives with a streak of five games without knowing the defeat in the contest, to be placed in position 14 in the general table outside the playoffs positions.

While the poblano picture of the Argentine strategist Nicolas Larcamón registers a defeat in their last eight games in the current Clausura 2021 tournament to stay in the fight for direct league positions with 20 units.

ALIGNMENTS

CLUB PACHUCA

5 Óscar Ustari (P) 3 Kevin Álvarez 12 Emmanuel García 22 Gustavo Cabral 23 Óscar Murillo 13 Harold Mosquera 14 Erick Aguirre 16 Jorge Hernández (C) 18 Ismael Sosa 19 Roberto Nurse 28 Erick Sánchez

PUEBLA CLUB

1 Antony Silva (P) 4 George Corral 16 Juan Segovia 20 Maximiliano Araujo 25 Maximiliano Perg 6 Javier Salas (C) 12 Israel Reyes 26 Salvador Reyes 10 Christian Tabó 14 Santiago Ormeño 22 Omar Fernández

