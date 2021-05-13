Club Pachuca vs Club América: Lineups for the 2021 Clausura quarterfinals

The Tuzos of Pachuca and the Eagles of Club América meet today in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, on the Hidalgo Stadium field at 7:00 p.m. from the center of Mexico, with the intention of taking advantage of the return next Sunday at the Azteca Stadium.

Pachuca, who qualified for the big party of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League through the playoffs, where they had to eliminate Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara 4-2, will seek to take advantage of their local status to take advantage of an America who managed to be very solvent in the regular phase of the championship.

For their part, those led by Santiago Solari, directly classified the Liguilla in second place overall by adding 38 points, being one of the best offenses of the tournament and also defenses of the tournament, by scoring 26 goals and having only 14 in against.

It should be noted that Pachuca is a broad dominator over Coapa in decisive phases, beating them even in the final of the distant Clausura 2007. Now, those led by Santiago Solari will seek to break this bad streak and place themselves in the antechamber of the semifinal.

Lineups

Pachuca: Ustari (p), Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Figueroa, Aguirre, Sosa, Chávez, Pardo, de la Rosa, Sánchez.

America: Ochoa (p), Fuentes, Cáceres, Aguilera, Sánchez, Lainez, Aquino, Richard, Fidalgo, Suárez, Henry.

