Club Pachuca troll Tigres after signing Florian Thauvin

The UANL Tigers completely stole the spotlight after announcing the signing of Florian Thauvin, who arrived from the Olympique de Marseille. However, the Tuzos del Pachuca did not miss the opportunity to troll the royals.

Through Twitter, Tigers boasted the arrival of the French striker for the Opening 2021 with a special video, although Tuzos they appeared to ruin the moment with a bitter memory for the royals.

“Good, to see if with that now yes …”, wrote the account of Pachuca, referring to the three finals that the Hidalgo have won against the UANL Tigers in different instances.

Good , let’s see if with that now yes … – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 7, 2021

Pachuca and Tigres have met in finals only three times, all ending in triumph for the Tuzos.

The first was in Winter 2001, when Pachuca won 2-0 and 1-1, to win the title with a 3-1 aggregate. Two years later, in the Apertura 2003, the Tuzos defined the series from the first leg with a resounding 3-1; in the return, the regios won 1-0 to leave the scoreboard 3-2 in favor of the Hidalgo.

The most recent occurred in the Concacaf Champions League, when the Tuzos del Pachuca were crowned after tying one goal in the first leg and winning the second leg with a score by Franco Jara.

