Club Pachuca: The hopeful message from Romario Ibarra prior to the second leg vs Cruz Azul

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will seek to advance to a new final of the Liga MX since 2016, visiting the Aztec stadium to face the Cruz Azul Machine in the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament.

A few hours away for the opening whistle of the last 90 minutes of the series, the offensive midfielder Romario Ibarra has raised the spirits of the faithful followers of the Hidalgo with an emotional message on social networks.

“Let’s go to the final, let us not stop at anything today, the @Tuzos,” he wrote next to a photo of the second leg against the Eagles of America.

– Romario Ibarra (@ RomarioIbarra8) May 22, 2021

It should be noted that the Tuzos del Pachuca need the victory or the draw with goals to be the first finalist of the MX League in the current Clausura 2021 tournament, after drawing without annotations in the first leg.

– Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 22, 2021

