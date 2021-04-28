Club Pachuca suffers setback on its trip to the match against Atlético de San Luis

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will seek their pass to the playoffs of the Clausura 2021 Tournament this Thursday, April 29, during their visit to the Athletic of San Luis, in a trip that did not start anything well for the Hidalgo team.

According to reports from La Roja MX, after their arrival in San Luis Potosí, the team of Los Tuzos He was going to his concentration hotel for the duel tomorrow, although they had a mishap on the way as the bus got stuck.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti breaks the silence and talks about his departure

The Pachuca vehicle could not advance after getting stuck under a boulevard on Avenida Río Santiago, at the height of Camino Antiguo a Soledad, so the local authorities had to intervene to help the Tuzos.

#AyMisPendejos #LaRoja #SLP Official truck of the Tuzos del Pachuca of the first national division was added to the list of units that get stuck in the Santiago River at the height of Camino Antiguo to Soledad. The bus could no longer go through what was required of the support … pic.twitter.com/CesZh6PI7n – La Roja Mx (@laroja_mx) April 28, 2021

Fortunately, the truck could be unblocked so that the Pachuca team can continue on its way towards concentration, facing a duel that will be quite important for both teams.

While the Tuzos will try to sneak into reclassification, Atlético de San Luis is obliged to win if it wants to avoid the fine of 120 million pesos and the virtual descent of this 2020-21 season.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: