Club Pachuca: Roberto Nurse’s motivating message prior to the semifinals vs Cruz Azul

Los Tuzos del Pachuca have presented themselves to their camp, for the start of their preparation training to face the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 League MX against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Forward Roberto Nurse has begun to do his thing on social networks, by sending a motivating message to the faithful fans of Hidalgo for the first 90 minutes against the celestial ones.

“Happy to return to the field, but more so for our pass to the semifinal. All the glory is yours, God,” he wrote next to the images of the return match against the Águilas del América.

Roberto Nurse’s message prior to the semifinals. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @roberto_nurse

The Tuzos del Pachuca will seek to reach a new final of the MX League by facing the Cruz Azul Machine, which wants to break the 23-year drought without being able to lift the title, within the activity of the semifinals.

