Club Pachuca prevails against Rayados and gets into the fight for the playoffs (Summary, Video, Goals)

Los Tuzos del Pachuca manages to break the 15-year drought without winning in the northern sultana and prevails by a score of 1-0 against Rayados de Monterrey, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League in the Closing tournament 2021.

In a match in which the referee went to review the VAR five times, the most in the season, Monterrey suffered its first disaster in the BBVA Stadium. Erick Aguirre he was the author of the only goal of the match, at minute 49.

In an unusual occurrence, after the end of the first half was whistled, the referee Jorge Pérez Duran He reviewed the VAR and decreed a maximum penalty for Rayados as the players went to the dressing room.

Rogelio Funes Mori he missed the penalty and thus lost his chance to score goal number 122 in his club history. Besides, Jesus Gallardo was sent off after receiving a second yellow for a child pull to a rival.

With this disaster, the pupils of Javier Aguirre, which were led by Tony love Before the internal sanction of “Vasco”, they remained in fourth place in the 2021 Guardians, but with the same number of points as Santos (25).

Rayados remained with goal difference at +10, while the Laguneros have +6. The next commitment of the regios will be on Wednesday at 9 pm when they receive Chivas pending match of Matchday 12.