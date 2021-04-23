Club Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano would be playing his position in the last days

Pachuca’s team has closed the tournament in great shape, losing only one game of its last five; However, at the moment he is outside the playoff zone, so he is forced to win his last two games.

Despite Paulo pezzolano has had a great job with ‘Los Tuzos’, according to the column of’Tap Filtered ‘ , the Argentine coach would be playing his positions in these last two games.

Their future will depend on the playoffs, since the board considers that it would be a failure to be left out of the 12 teams that fight for the title because they think they have a team to do much more in the MX League.

Next Monday this mission will begin against Santos Laguna, one of the contenders for the title and who will seek to win the three points to get a direct ticket. On the other hand, on the last day, Pachuca visits Alfonso Lastras to play against Atlético San Luis, who will know if he has a chance to qualify for the playoffs or is eliminated.