Club Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano upset after the draw against the Pumas

The Tuzos del Pachuca could not hold the advantage on the scoreboard and ended up equalizing last minute as a visitor against the Pumas de la UNAM, in the action of matchday 13 in Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano said he left with a bad taste in his mouth after what was seen on the pitch, losing the great advantage in the final part.

“The taste is bitter, obviously, that the game goes away with two goals up and that it goes like that, in three or four minutes. That it escapes us like this is incredible, we continue to depend on ourselves. We have a very bitter taste left, “he said.

In addition, the Uruguayan strategist confessed that the good moment that the institution is experiencing is due to the fact that the squad has shown growth in each game and step by step they will be more solid in their lines.

“We are adapting to what is best in the squad, we change the way a little, we are looking more solid, we had no arrivals and from there we began to score goals,” he declared.

With this result, the Tuzos del Pachuca rose to the tenth position in the general table with 14 points; while the Pumas de la UNAM are out of the repechage positions to be located in 13th place with 13 units.