Club Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano boasts victory against Chivas and sends a message to Club América

After beating Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara with a humiliating 4-2 in the Repechage match of the Clausura 2021, the Tuzos del Pachuca coach, Paulo pezzolano, boasted the superiority of his team over the Guadalajara, in addition to launching a strong message prior to the games of the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla against Club América.

Pezzolando warned that he will not focus on América’s style of play in the Liguilla series, as he will focus solely on his own game and will worry about his team’s performance, being vertical in attack and keeping zero at home to seek to sentence the tie as a visitor.

“Our games depend on us, not on the rival. The only thing I ask is to do our thing, be a vertical team, try not to receive a home goal and look for the away game; that it depends on us, not America,” he commented at the end the game against Chivas.

With a couple of goals from Colombian Óscar Murillo and another two from Roberto de la Rosa, the Tuzos de Pezzolano defeated Chivas de Guadalajara 4-2 in the Clausura play-off and secured their ticket to the top eight phase in the that will face the America of Argentine coach Santiago Solari.

Pezzolano said that now it’s time to rest, eat well and prepare for the match against the Eagles, second in the standings.

“The favorites are them, a big painting, a painting that reverses; we are going to continue with our weapons, our tools and with the history of Pachuca,” he added.

The Tuzos were in last place in the middle of the championship and resurfaced with good football, which they will try to demonstrate in the decisive phase of the championship.

“I never doubted the squad; I said that Pachuca was going to be in the league, nobody believed it, but they worked a lot and there was confidence in the squad, in the project,” he said.

According to the coach, his players will have to remain calm, with the idea of ​​staying plugged in and tactically correct, which will be a difficult opponent for anyone.

“We need a lot of tranquility, we have to continue with the conviction that we are tough against any rival,” he concluded.

