Club Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano assures that they completely surpassed America

The Tuzos del Pachuca won the first episode of the quarterfinals by beating the Eagles of Club América 3-1 at the Hidalgo Stadium, in a duel where Paulo Pezzolano assured that they beat their rival during the 90 minutes.

In a press conference, the Tuzos coach assured that they managed to capture everything that had been planned for the duel against the Eagles, being superior to their rival and generating more dangerous attacks on the attack.

“Everything we talked about went well, what was planned. I think we were superior throughout the game even though they had the ball, they didn’t have great chances to score. We had chances in the first half, they hit the post, we didn’t define well “

“The team looked good, it looked solid, well stopped. Luckily the players left everything, which is the way in which we can continue to pass the phase and win games, this is it “

On the return, Pezzolano commented that they do not trust each other and should not give anything away at Azteca, because in this type of match you have to be too smart because they are like finals.

, “We have not achieved anything, whoever thinks that we already passed against a great team like America, is not going to play” ️ ️Paulo Pezzolano, DT Club Pachuca pic.twitter.com/mujaefyCjJ – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 14, 2021

“Luckily this superiority of points was not seen, but we know that these are different games. Each phase is final, round trip “

“You have to be very aware very smart for the second leg, we have to take advantage of every opportunity, in the second leg we can’t have a minute of distraction”

