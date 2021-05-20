Club Pachuca: Óscar Ustari puts pressure on Cruz Azul prior to the Semifinals game

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will receive this Wednesday, May 19, La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the Ida game of the Semifinals of Closing 2021 of the MX League in a series with derby overtones due to the origins of the cement team, in addition to some pending accounts in final series within Mexican Soccer.

With 23 years without titles in the MX League, the pressure is on the side of Cruz Azul and his brand new tournament signed this semester, so Pachuca goalkeeper Óscar Ustari took the opportunity to increase the celestial burden with his pre-match statements .

Also read: Rayados offer an exchange to Cruz Azul for Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

In an interview for TUDN, the Tuzos goalkeeper highlighted the humility and way of working that Pachuca has, which contrasts with the great names and figures that Cruz Azul has on its squad, a situation that makes them value even more the ways in which the results arrive.

“I think that Pachuca’s way of working and facing the day to day is very good; We don’t have figures, so that means that as the tournament passes, one becomes convinced that they are the forms. We always think that working with a positive result is easier, it was the other way for us ”, he commented.

Ustari recalled the poor start of Pachuca in the Clausura 2021, as the Hidalgo citizens achieved their first victory until Day 10, enduring enormous pressure due to the crisis of results.

The Pachuca goalkeeper assured that Cruz Azul is the great favorite in this series, especially if the Tuzos play as they did in the Vuelta against Club América, so within the Albiazul team they have thoroughly analyzed that last match to correct your mistakes.

“After everything that happened and the game the other day, which is a game that one has to analyze the complete series, this one has to know that it is not only 90 minutes”, commented.

However, Ustari hinted that there is full confidence that they can fight the ticket to the Grand Final for Cruz Azul, since they have already demonstrated their ability in the games against Chivas and América, being better than their rivals and deserving to go to the round.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Pachuca ‘apologizes’ for video of offense against Cruz Azul

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content