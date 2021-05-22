Club Pachuca: Óscar Ustari ‘excited’ the Tuzos before the second leg vs Cruz Azul

Los Tuzos del Pachuca have embarked on the trip to CDMX for the second leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX, as a visitor to the Cruz Azul Machine.

A few hours from the kickoff at the Aztec stadium, goalkeeper Óscar Ustari has begun to do his bit, by raising the spirits of the Hidalgo fans for the game against the celestial ones.

“Tomorrow at the mythical Azteca stadium we will play the second leg of the # guard1anes2021 semifinals. With great enthusiasm and intact faith. #Living the dream #siempresesigue #vamostuzos,” he wrote.

With great enthusiasm and intact faith. #Vivresueño # siempresesigue ⚽️ # vamostuzos⚪️ pic.twitter.com/m71rAMUKfq – Oscar Ustari (@OscarUstari) May 22, 2021

Los Tuzos del Pachuca will seek to return to a Liga MX final in five years; While the Cruz Azul Machine wants to break the 23-year drought without lifting the Mexican soccer title in this Clausura 2021 tournament.

| WE ARRIVE THE TUZOS! Ready, to prepare tomorrow’s duel … TO LEAVE EVERYTHING FOR GOING TO THE FINAL! # TeJuroQueTeAmo https://t.co/tHc5o50BaO pic.twitter.com/1lKr6AXikW – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 21, 2021

