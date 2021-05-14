Club Pachuca: Oscar Murillo affirms that an early final is being played against America

The Colombian footballer Oscar Murillo of Pachuca in the MX League, assured that an early final is played against the America club, when they meet in the quarterfinal round of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Every game we play is a final, we have fought it, we have fought it and the results have been given to us. But we know that with America it will also be a final, since they are a great rival and a team that plays very well “, were the words of Óscar Murillos.

The central defender of the Tuzos spoke in an interview for Fox Sports MX, where he affirmed that as in the closing of the campaign and the playoffs, the games will continue to be played as a final, after the bad start they had this season.

Oscar Murillo became one of the figures in the playoff match against Chivas by scoring two goals, he recognized the quality of the Aguilas squad and the great tournament they have had under the command of Santiago Solari.

