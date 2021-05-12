Club Pachuca: Jorge Hernández warns América prior to their quarterfinal match

Football player Jorge Hernandez of the Tuzos del Pachuca in the MX League, issues a warning to the whole of the America club by Santiago Solari, prior to his meeting in the quarterfinals of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

You have to play you for your. We have to insist and be very intense, we cannot let America steal the ball from us. We are focused on keeping the 0 in our house and being able to score. That would be an advantage and it would be the ideal ”, were the words of Javier Hernández.

The Tuzos midfielder spoke in an interview this Wednesday, where he made it clear that they seek to stand up to you for you against the Eagles, seeking to control the pace of play in the first leg against a difficult rival.

The “Burrito” Hernández also highlighted in his interview with W Deportes, that they should take advantage of their home in the first leg match to go ahead on the scoreboard and not receive a goal, which will benefit them in the series with away goals.

