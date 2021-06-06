Club Pachuca: Jorge ‘Burrito’ is offered to two Liga MX clubs

Football player of the Tuzos of the Pachuca, Jorge ‘Burrito’ Hernández would leave the Hidalgo team and has already been offered to two Liga MX clubs for the 2021-22 season. This was reported by Rub Sainz, a TUDN journalist.

According to the source, El Burrito, a 33-year-old player, would be leaving to release one of the highest salaries of the squad.

“There are two teams that Pachuca has offered Burrito to. I’m not sure it’s Pezzolano’s issue, it seems to me that rather the team is thinking of getting rid of one of the highest salaries in the squad if possible.” Rub wrote.

Hernández played only 9 games this tournament and 5 started, accumulating only 477 minutes, one of his least played tournaments.

Hernández has only worn the Jaguares de Chiapas and Pachuca shirts, so although the teams he was offered to were not mentioned, he would be wearing his third shirt in Liga MX.

