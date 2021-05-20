Club Pachuca: Hidalgo Stadium could be banned for exceeding the allowed capacity in Liguilla

Los Tuzos del Pachuca would be in serious trouble against Liga MX due to an evident overcrowding they presented in the Hidalgo Stadium the night of this Wednesday, May 19, during the Ida game of the Semifinals of Clausura 2021 Before the Cruz Azul Machine, for which they were allowed 40% of the property’s capacity.

According to the official page of the Liga MX, the Hidalgo Stadium can host 25,992 fans at its maximum capacity, so el 40% would represent about 10,300 viewers, A figure that was exceeded by overshoot, as the stadium looked almost full in the area of ​​stands and boxes.

The fact did not go unnoticed by journalists and fans, who denounced the evident breach of the sanitary protocol agreed by the MX League and sanitary authorities, so that the Hidalgo Stadium is in danger of a veto in the middle of the Final Phase, since the Tuzos were already warned for the invasion of land in the match against Club América in the Quarterfinals.

According to the report of the Mexican Soccer Federation, the official entry into Pachuca, according to the ID, is 12,221 at the Hidalgo Stadium, a figure that would exceed 40%.

“This sanction is derived from the invasion of the court by seven people at the end of the game, a situation that put the integrity and health of players and members of the Technical Corps at risk, in addition to taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation to the Sanitary Protocols ”, the FMF published a couple of days ago.

What does the regulation say in case of a veto to a stadium? F. Stadium Veto ARTICLE 70 The Club to which the “Stadium Veto” sanction is applied, in accordance with the Sanctions Regulations and for the purpose of complying with its sanction, may choose, in accordance with the Executive Presidency of the MX LIGA, between : 1. You must play in your Stadium at “Closed Door”, on the usual day and time, a situation that will be certified by the MX League through the Commissioner designated for said match. 2. At the choice of the sanctioned Club, play in another Stadium of the MX LEAGUE or MX EXPANSION LEAGUE, which is located from 50 km from the usual Stadium, and that must be approved by the Executive Presidency of the MX LEAGUE, and authorized expressly by the Club that usually plays in the Stadium in question. For the corresponding authorization, the sanctioned Club must inform the Executive Presidency of the MX LIGA about the decision to play in another Stadium, at least 7 calendar days prior to the scheduled match in the case of the Qualification Phase and 2 calendar days in the case of a day Double and / or Final Phase. ARTICLE 71 If, due to the location of the Stadium chosen to replace another in the event of a Veto, extra expenses arise for the participating Clubs, these expenses will be borne by the Club whose Stadium is vetoed.

