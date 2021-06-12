in Football

Club Pachuca: Fans explode with joy at the signing of Nicolás Ibáñez to Los Tuzos

Los Tuzos del Pachuca have once again garnered attention in the transfer market in Liga MX, by confirming the arrival of forward Nicolás Ibáñez in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 in Mexican soccer.

Through Twitter, the Hidalgo team led by the Uruguayan coach Paulo pezzolano They welcomed the 26-year-old Argentine forward from Atlético San Luis for the following season.

After the news, the reactions and comments from the fans of Bella Airosa did not wait, bursting with joy at the arrival of striker Nicolás Ibáñez to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

