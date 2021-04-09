Club Pachuca: Erick Aguirre warns of the danger of Club Puebla prior to the game

The Tuzos del Pachuca are in the middle part of the preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the MX League, receiving a visit from the Puebla Strip.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, the defensive midfielder Erick Aguirre confessed about the great moment that the Puebla team is experiencing in the Closing tournament 2021, but they are focused on getting the three points.

“It is a reality that Puebla has been doing a good tournament, but before we worry about the rival, we must take care to do our thing well so that we can get the three points,” he said.

| @ Erickg_14 will try to stay undefeated in 5 games this Monday with one more victory at home, against our fans. Everyone on the team knows the importance of adding by 3. – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) April 9, 2021

In addition, the Mexican defender affirmed that the squad is aware that they have not had the best participation in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, but that there has been time to change course.

“We had not started the tournament as we wanted, the results were not with us; now we have come from less to more; in today’s game we know that the three of them are very important to continue in the reclassification zone and to be improving one hundred percent to close in the best way, “he explained.

The Tuzos del Pachuca are in the repechage zone in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, to be located in position 11 of the general table with 14 units facing the game of day 14 against the Strip of Puebla.