Club Pachuca and Cruz Azul do not hurt each other and leave everything for the return (Summary, Video)

The Tuzos del Pachuca and the Cruz Azul Machine do not hurt each other and end up equalizing without annotations in the Hidalgo stadium, in the action of the first leg in the semifinals of Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

Both the Tuzos and La Maquina generated very little up front in a match where what was stolen attention was the entrance to the property, since it shone with a capacity greater than 40 percent allowed, which should be 10,000 people, due to the pandemic new coronavirus.

In the tribune, empty places were observed, but there was not a single area where it was released, precisely so as not to fill the building that has capacity for 25,922 people.

The Tuzos looked further for the bow and demanded the draw of Jesus Crown, at 37 ‘, after a shot from Erick sanchez. For 51 ‘, Jonathan Rodriguez he finished off on one side, while at 76 ‘, Mauro quiroga he could not push despite arriving alone, and 3 minutes later he headed without a mark, but sent from one side.

Still at 86 ‘, the goalkeeper Oscar Ustari had to get a rebound from a teammate of his that seemed to be embedded in his bow. The goalkeeper reappeared at 93 ‘with a tremendous shot to deflect a shot from Orbelín Pineda. Now, Cruz Azul will look for its ticket to the Final of the Guardians 2021 on Saturday in the Aztec stadium, for which it will be enough to tie at zero.

