So far we have concerned ourselves with the players, coaches or referees as main actors who go to the stadiums for the dispute of the matches. But also on game day, and within the person operation that may be inside the stadium attending the match live, are the team managers.

06/12/2020

Act at 09:34

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

As the SPORT newspaper has learned; There are ten managers who are allowed to be present and attend the team meeting live. But for this they need to meet the same requirement that is required of other people who access the stadiums.

And this is none other than passing the PCR test that takes place in the 48 hours before the dispute of the party of his team. In case of negative, it is when they are allowed to be present on the day of the crash.

Normally, it is the club itself that summons them to pass this preliminary checkup. Some tests, which, like the rest of the ones that the players, coaches, referees etc are having to pass, are being carried out by the same laboratory that LaLiga has hired to perform these functions. In addition, on game day it is normal that they must also pass that previous temperature control before entering the sports complex.