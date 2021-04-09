Club Necaxa vs Pumas: The Lineups of the match of the 14th day in Liga MX

The Rayos del Necaxa with the urgency of achieving the three points, receive the visit of the UNAM Pumas, in the match that opens the activity of the 14th day in the MX League, in the present Closing tournament 2021.

The hydro-warm team will have the second commitment as a local under the tutelage of the Mexican coach Guillermo Vazquez, after beating the Ciudad Juárez Braves in his debut on the bench.

While the University team directed by the Argentine strategist Andres Lillini He comes into the game with a win in his last four games in the Clausura 2021 tournament to stay in contention for a place in the finals via playoffs.

ALIGNMENTS

CLUB NECAXA

23 Edgar Hernández (P) 2 Idekel Domínguez 3 Unai Bilbao 16 Jairo González 26 Julio González 7 David Cabrera (C) 11 Kevin Mercado 21 Alejandro Zendejas 10 Maximiliano Salas 15 Juan Delgado 17 Martín Barragán

Cougars

1 Alfredo Talavera (P) 2 Alan Mozo 5 Johan Vásquez 23 Nicolás Freire 6 Erik Lira 7 Sebastián Saucedo 12 Facundo Waller 14 Carlos Gutiérrez 22 Juan Pablo Vigón (C) 8 Gabriel Torres 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno

