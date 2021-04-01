Club Necaxa: ‘The FIFA Date is not a pretext for the game against Club América’ says David Cabrera

The Rayos del Necaxa continue with the preparation training for the game corresponding to matchday 13 in Liga MX, at present Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the Eagles of America.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, the midfielder David Cabrera affirmed that within the squad he does not put as a pretext the stoppage of activity for the FIFA date to be able to achieve a positive result against Azulcremas.

“The break is not a disadvantage because it is the same for all teams. America had a friendly match but we must make a smart and orderly match,” he said.

Regarding the arrival of the coach Guillermo Vazquez to the bench of the institution, the Mexican midfielder stressed that he is very excited that the team achieves the goal of entering the league and the match against America will be key towards the closing of the regular role.

“I see Memo with great enthusiasm and commitment. We know that the game that comes against America is key for us if we want to be in the final phase,” he explained.

Coach Guillermo Vázquez started his second stage with Rayos del Necaxa with his right foot by beating Los Braves of Ciudad Juarez, to continue in the fight for a place to play the playoff round.