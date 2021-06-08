Club Necaxa: Mauro Quiroga says goodbye to Club Pachuca with an emotional message

Forward Mauro Quiroga has stolen the covers in the Liga MX pass market, when his return to Rayos del Necaxa was confirmed for the Opening tournament 2021 in Mexican soccer.

After the news, the Argentine attacker has demonstrated on social networks to dedicate a few words of farewell to the Tuzos del Pachuca, thanking the opportunity to defend their colors.

“Thank you for the possibility, thank you for allowing me to continue learning and growing, thank you for the respect and above all thank you very much for allowing me to have known you and be part of such an exemplary institution. Many successes in everything that comes @tuzosoficial, they are enormous !!! “, he wrote next to a photograph with the Hidalgo shirt.

The forward Mauro Quiroga participated in 16 official matches with the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Closing tournament 2021, managing to score two goals and adding 738 minutes on the field of play.

Confirming the return of @ Mauro09Q to the Rayos, facing the # Apertura2021 tournament. Welcome home, ‘Commander’! # FuerzaRayos ⚡ pic.twitter.com/T4dQhZduDf – ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) June 8, 2021

