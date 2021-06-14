in Football

Club Necaxa: Fans praise the signing of Jonathan González to the Rayos

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to steal the eyes in the pass market heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when confirming the arrival of midfielder Jonathan González as his new reinforcement.

Through Twitter, the group of hydrocalids directed by the coach Guillermo Vazquez reported the incorporation of the 22-year-old Mexican-American midfielder into the institution for the following season.

Read also: OFFICIAL: Club Necaxa announces the signing of Jonathan González for the Apertura 2021

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Aguascalientes team did not wait, praising the decision of the board for the signing of midfielder Jonathan González.

ITV: if your car has not passed it and is parked, you will not be fined

Natalie Portman, how many movies do you recognize from the actress?