Club Necaxa: Fans praise the signing of Jonathan González to the Rayos

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to steal the eyes in the pass market heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when confirming the arrival of midfielder Jonathan González as his new reinforcement.

Through Twitter, the group of hydrocalids directed by the coach Guillermo Vazquez reported the incorporation of the 22-year-old Mexican-American midfielder into the institution for the following season.

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Aguascalientes team did not wait, praising the decision of the board for the signing of midfielder Jonathan González.

A young contention. Much dynamism. Bears a born shield, foggi a football generator, Jona dynamics and speed, Maple JR a tough containment. Let’s see what the future holds. We are missing the flyers that send Delgado and Maxi Salas to the bench. And a central – Daniel Boyzo (@ 100rayo1) June 13, 2021

Uncle is it 1 year with option to buy or without? It’s good and I hope it stays – CH14_ ⚪ (@checko_late) June 13, 2021

Wow wow wow wooooow !! ⚡⚡ – Orlando Herrera (@Orlando_Herrera) June 13, 2021

What a good market they are coming up with eh! It will be very interesting to see how and when they adapt but for now everything looks very good. – Zone E10 (@ E10Zona) June 13, 2021