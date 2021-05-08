Club León will defend the title with everything, assures Santiago Colombatto

After a rather uncertain start, the Club León Esmeraldas managed to lift at the closing of the Clausura 2021 and now they will fight to enter the Liguilla and defend the title they won in the Opening 2020, as assured Santiago Colombatto.

In an interview for Marca Claro, the midfielder of the Fierce assured that the style of play of the Green Belly It has not changed to what they showed in past seasons, so now, already in Repechage, they have to defend the title as “the champions they are.

“I don’t think the team has done things differently from how they were doing, I think that all these years the Lion has shown good football, he goes out to propose to all the fields and nothing has changed. We are going to defend the title like the champions we are “

Regarding the duel at the Nou Camp against the Gallos del Querétaro, Colombatto assured that it will be a great advantage to have 50% of the capacity, since the support of his people will motivate them to advance to the quarterfinals.

“Playing at home is important with all our people, it’s important but it doesn’t change anything. It will be 50 percent and it will be a plus for us “

