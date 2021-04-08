Club León vs Toronto FC: The lineups for the first leg of the 8th finals in the Concachampions

The Esmeraldas de León will seek to strike the first blow in the round of the Eighth Final of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving a visit from Toronto FC in a match to be held at the Leon stadium.

The set of the Fiera that the coach directs Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz arrives with a streak of three consecutive victories in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League and with a rematch in the Concacaf contest.

Read also: Chivas: ‘Toño’ Rodríguez makes Cruz Azul tremble towards the game of matchday 14

While the Canadian cadre of the American strategist Chris Arms is in full preparation for the start of the 2021 season in the Major League Soccer and returning to the competition since the runner-up in 2017.

THIS IS OUR TEAM! THEY WILL HAVE ALL OF OUR SUPPORT! PLAY @TheChampions! #VaDeVuelta pic.twitter.com/kbPx0wvn7F – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 7, 2021

ALIGNMENTS

LION CLUB

30 Rodolfo Cota (P) 6 William Tesillo 4 Andrés Mosquera 21 Stiven Barreiro 28 David Ramírez 22 Santiago Colombatto 5 Fernando Navarro 16 Jean Meneses 12 Joel Campbell 13 Ángel Mena 7 Víctor Dávila

TORONTO FC

Bono (P) Laryea González Zabaleta Auro Jr Priso Bradley (C) Delgado Okello Shaffelburg Altidore

Showtime # TFCLive | # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/W4qwojL0Dl – Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 7, 2021

Read also: Liga MX: Brayan Angulo spoke about the possible arrival of Miguel Herrera to Xolos de Tijuana

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Concachampions Club León Concacaf Champions League