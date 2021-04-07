Club León vs Toronto FC: Possible alignment of La Fiera in the Concachampions

The Club Lion of Ignacio Ambriz will seek to take the advantage to Canada for the duel of the round of 16 of the Concachampions against Toronto of the MLS and contrary to America, Rayados and Cruz Azul, the Fiera will not send an alternative team.

Leon had to dance with the ugliest in the Concachampions draw, as it was the only Liga MX team that will face another MLS club in the round of 16.

For this reason, Ambriz should not go out to speculate and send his best available team with the slogan of giving a blow of authority from the first 90 minutes.

Possible alignment of Club León:

Cota, Rodríguez, Barreiro, Tesillo, Navarro, Montes, Colombatto, Ramírez, Mena Campbell and Dávila.

Possible Toronto FC lineup:

Westerberg, Gallacher, Mavinga, Zavaleta, Auro, Brladley, Priso, Deleon, Endon, Pozuelo and Akinola.

