Club León vs Toluca: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 13 of Liga MX

Day 13 of Clausura 2021 will be closed by a great duel. The Club Leon will receive Toluca on the pitch of the Nou Camp Stadium. The meeting will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal at 9:00 p.m.

The team led by Ignacio Ambriz seems to regain memory in recent matches, where they have played three games without losing, including two victories that have put them in playoff spots.

For its part, Toluca, who started the tournament in a surprising way, standing at the top of the table, seems to be deflating, despite that, coach Hernán Cristante points out that they are not in a crisis,

‘The Red Devils’ are in sixth position with 19 units, in case of winning and a combination of results, they could climb to third place; however, Toluca has not been victorious in its last five games.